Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 487,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 15.9% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

