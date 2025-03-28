Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $63,000 Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in American States Water were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 367.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2,173.9% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in American States Water by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWR opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWR. Bank of America lowered American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,687. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

