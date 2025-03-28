Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 412,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,396.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,405 shares of company stock worth $9,886,656 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

MCD stock opened at $312.87 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

