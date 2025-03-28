Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.15 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.51). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.53), with a volume of 13,767,653 shares trading hands.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.44) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £470.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 297.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 8.08 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Darren M. Shapland acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £77,400 ($100,207.15). Also, insider Ivan Schofield bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £102,375 ($132,541.43). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 97,800 shares of company stock worth $26,392,600. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

