Homestolife Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 31st (NASDAQ:HTLM)

Homestolife’s (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 31st. Homestolife had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ HTLM opened at $4.00 on Friday. Homestolife has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Homestolife stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homestolife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Homestolife at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

