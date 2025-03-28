Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $17.27. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 1,609 shares changing hands.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

