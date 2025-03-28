Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,254,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $14,911,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 373.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TM. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The company has a market cap of $247.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.89.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

