Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 655 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,631,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $27.66 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on LOB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

