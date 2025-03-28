Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,092,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,778,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 18,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $984.30 million, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

