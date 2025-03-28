HUB Cyber Security Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 31st (NASDAQ:HUBC)

Shares of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 28th.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

Shares of HUBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,861. HUB Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUB Cyber Security

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in HUB Cyber Security in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in HUB Cyber Security by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,405,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 739,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

