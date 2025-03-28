Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Buys C$16,950.00 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$16,950.00.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 687,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.08 and a 12 month high of C$14.33.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.