Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Buys C$16,950.00 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$16,950.00.
Shares of HBM traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 687,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.08 and a 12 month high of C$14.33.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
