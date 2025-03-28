Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of Humacyte stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $1.82. 3,747,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,190. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $228.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUMA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

