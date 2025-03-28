Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Issues Earnings Results

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

HUMA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 11,891,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,426. The company has a market capitalization of $246.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

HUMA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

