Huron Consulting Group (HURN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/26/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/4/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $142.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/26/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

2/3/2025 – Huron Consulting Group is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $153.85.

Get Huron Consulting Group Inc alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James H. Roth sold 8,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $1,289,991.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,766.33. This trade represents a 13.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,517. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.