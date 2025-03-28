Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 96464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

The stock has a market cap of $788.53 million, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $10,884,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $8,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 250,383 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 864,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after buying an additional 122,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

