Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,546 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.53% of Immersion worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Immersion by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Immersion by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management acquired a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Singer purchased 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $320,211.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,235,613.66. This represents a 2.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 27,150 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $204,982.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,450,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,732.15. This represents a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 128,934 shares of company stock worth $1,027,343. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immersion Stock Up 1.4 %

IMMR stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $259.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.55. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Immersion had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Immersion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.