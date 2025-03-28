Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1004 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 16.8% increase from Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Performance
WOMN stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 4,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $40.88.
Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Company Profile
