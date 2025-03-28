Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Releases Earnings Results

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 23.22%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $252.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.09.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

