Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Releases Earnings Results

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 23.22%.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $252.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.09.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.