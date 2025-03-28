InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 3,046,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCPF opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. InnoCare Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

InnoCare Pharma Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops Orelabrutinib, an BTK inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed and/or refractory (r/r) chronic lymphocytic leukemia, r/r mantle cell lymphoma, r/r Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, r/r marginal zone lymphoma, r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)- MCD, r/r central nervous system lymphoma, combo w/MIL-62, systemic lupus erythematosus, immune thrombocytopenia purpura, multiple sclerosis, and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.

