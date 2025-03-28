InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 3,046,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
InnoCare Pharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INCPF opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. InnoCare Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.
InnoCare Pharma Company Profile
