Insider Buying: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Acquires $30,050.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,160,969 shares in the company, valued at $49,047,423.69. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,146. The company has a market capitalization of $372.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

