Insider Buying: AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Purchases £23,600 in Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Galloway bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($30,554.12).
AVI Global Trust Price Performance
AVI Global Trust stock opened at GBX 235.71 ($3.05) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 241.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.49. AVI Global Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 215.37 ($2.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 250.50 ($3.24). The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78.
AVI Global Trust Company Profile
Unique
A concentrated portfolio combination of family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities, unlikely to be found in other funds or indices.
Diversified
A concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas, yet with broad diversification to sectors and companies through the holding structures of the portfolio companies.
Engaged
Seeking out good quality companies and engaging to improve shareholder value.
Active
Finding complex, inefficient, and overlooked investment opportunities.
Global
Bottom-up stock picking that is benchmark agnostic – seeking the best equity opportunities across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AVI Global Trust
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.