Insider Buying: AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Purchases £23,600 in Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Galloway bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($30,554.12).

AVI Global Trust Price Performance

AVI Global Trust stock opened at GBX 235.71 ($3.05) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 241.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.49. AVI Global Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 215.37 ($2.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 250.50 ($3.24). The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1889, the Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth through a focused portfolio of investments, particularly in companies whose shares stand at a discount to estimated underlying net asset value.

Unique

A concentrated portfolio combination of family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities, unlikely to be found in other funds or indices.

Diversified

A concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas, yet with broad diversification to sectors and companies through the holding structures of the portfolio companies.

Engaged

Seeking out good quality companies and engaging to improve shareholder value.

Active

Finding complex, inefficient, and overlooked investment opportunities.

Global

Bottom-up stock picking that is benchmark agnostic – seeking the best equity opportunities across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.