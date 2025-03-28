Insider Buying: Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Director Purchases 900,000 Shares of Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,793,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,312,185. This trade represents a 11.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,769. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $314.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.92.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Benitec Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
