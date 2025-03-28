Insider Buying: Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$10,230.00 ($6,433.96).

On Thursday, March 13th, John Abernethy acquired 29,418 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$10,384.55 ($6,531.17).

On Friday, March 7th, John Abernethy bought 20,582 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,430.10 ($4,673.02).

On Friday, February 28th, John Abernethy purchased 68,103 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$26,219.66 ($16,490.35).

On Tuesday, February 11th, John Abernethy acquired 14,500 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$5,524.50 ($3,474.53).

On Thursday, January 30th, John Abernethy bought 21,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$7,896.00 ($4,966.04).

On Friday, January 24th, John Abernethy purchased 9,393 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$3,306.34 ($2,079.46).

On Tuesday, January 28th, John Abernethy acquired 50,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,600.00 ($11,069.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

