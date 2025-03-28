Insider Buying: Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($94,339.62).
Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Marc Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$17,400.00 ($10,943.40).
- On Friday, February 14th, Marc Henderson bought 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,800.00 ($10,566.04).
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Henderson acquired 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,200.00 ($7,044.03).
Laramide Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Laramide Resources
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.