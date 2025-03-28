Insider Buying: Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($94,339.62).

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Marc Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$17,400.00 ($10,943.40).

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Henderson bought 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,800.00 ($10,566.04).

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Henderson acquired 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,200.00 ($7,044.03).

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.