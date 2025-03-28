Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells 2,013 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $84,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,606.92. This trade represents a 6.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CNO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 704,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

