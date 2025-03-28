Insider Selling: Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $91,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,842,997.95. The trade was a 17.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

COMP opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 2.88. Compass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

