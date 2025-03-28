Insider Selling: Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Sells 3,515 Shares of Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Norris sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,554 ($33.07), for a total value of £89,773.10 ($116,226.18).

LON:CCC traded up GBX 8.01 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,498.01 ($32.34). The stock had a trading volume of 24,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,413. Computacenter plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,004 ($38.89). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,282.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 161.50 ($2.09) EPS for the quarter. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, analysts expect that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 474 ($6.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $23.30. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.02) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

