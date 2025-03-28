Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $932,100.12 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total transaction of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at $30,034,703.16. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,096 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total transaction of $1,826,559.28.

On Monday, March 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $366.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.15 and a 200 day moving average of $347.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.76, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

