Insider Selling: Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Insider Sells $1,696,000.00 in Stock

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,051,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Quantum Computing Price Performance
Quantum Computing stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 3.26.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.
Quantum Computing Company Profile
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
