Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) to Issue Dividend of $0.80 on April 1st

Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7962 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Inspire 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PTL opened at $207.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.48 and a 200 day moving average of $216.79. The company has a market cap of $280.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.19. Inspire 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $189.17 and a 52-week high of $229.12.

Inspire 500 ETF Company Profile

The Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks, selected based on the issuers proprietary criteria of biblical values.

