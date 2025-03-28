Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0706 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $29.31. 7,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $73.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.95. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

Get Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF alerts:

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.