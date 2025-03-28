Inspire International ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Inspire International ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Inspire International ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.18. 44,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,498. The company has a market capitalization of $311.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. Inspire International ETF has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $32.95.
About Inspire International ETF
