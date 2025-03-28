Inspire International ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Inspire International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire International ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.18. 44,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,498. The company has a market capitalization of $311.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. Inspire International ETF has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

About Inspire International ETF

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

