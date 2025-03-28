Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 6,731 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BYND opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $251.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

