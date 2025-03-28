Intech Investment Management LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,992 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 541.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $25,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,719.23. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $91,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,866 shares of company stock valued at $194,461 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

