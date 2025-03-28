International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,554 shares trading hands.

International Stem Cell Trading Up 11.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $980,490.00, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

