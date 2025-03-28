Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $21.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,738,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

