Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $21.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
