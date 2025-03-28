Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Short Interest Down 74.5% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.0835 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

