Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stake Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4,307.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 58,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO opened at $115.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

