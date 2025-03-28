Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 28th (ABUS, ANTO, ATG, BLCO, BME, BODI, BROS, BRZE, CCH, CLSD)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 28th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.07) price target on the stock.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 790 ($10.23) target price on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 456 ($5.90) price target on the stock.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,650 ($47.26) price target on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. Leerink Partners currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $106.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $725.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $875.00.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $430.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its sector weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.65) target price on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.23) price target on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

