Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 28th (ABUS, ANTO, ATG, BLCO, BME, BODI, BROS, BRZE, CCH, CLSD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 28th:
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.07) price target on the stock.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.
B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 456 ($5.90) price target on the stock.
Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,650 ($47.26) price target on the stock.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. Leerink Partners currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $106.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.
Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $725.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $875.00.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $430.00 target price on the stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock.
Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its sector weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.65) target price on the stock.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.23) price target on the stock.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $156.00 price target on the stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.
TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.