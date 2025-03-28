Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 28th (ABUS, ANTO, ATG, BLCO, BME, BODI, BROS, BRZE, CCH, CLSD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 28th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.07) price target on the stock.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 790 ($10.23) target price on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 456 ($5.90) price target on the stock.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,650 ($47.26) price target on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. Leerink Partners currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $106.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $725.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $875.00.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $430.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its sector weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.65) target price on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.23) price target on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

