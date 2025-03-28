IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,628,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,700,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,090,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after buying an additional 189,280 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 830,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 760,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,607,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $223.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

