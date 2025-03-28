IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,250 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

WY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

