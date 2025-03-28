IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $969,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gentex by 179.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $24,479,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

