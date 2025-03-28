IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New $784,000 Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 331.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

