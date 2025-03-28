iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,575.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 191,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,391,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.