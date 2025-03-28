iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.69. 45 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.
iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.54.
About iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF
The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.