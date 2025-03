iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.69. 45 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

