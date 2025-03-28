iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, an increase of 493.5% from the February 28th total of 66,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.41. 277,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.