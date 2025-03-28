iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 129.5% in March

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSCGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the February 28th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SUSC stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0845 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

