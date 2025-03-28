iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 129.5% in March

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the February 28th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
SUSC stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $23.97.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0845 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
