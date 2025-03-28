iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,257. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
