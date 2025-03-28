iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,257. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FALN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,421,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 589,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,590,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,528,000 after buying an additional 575,494 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,107,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,540,000 after buying an additional 372,688 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

