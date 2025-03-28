iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 2931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 118,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 284,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

