iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 61,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

